Fareham mum of two has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023

She said: ‘I really like art and makeup and making people feel better and I think the bedside manner that I had picked up as a dental nurse really helped me as well.’

Amy McKenzie-Baughan has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023

Amy began her training in the industry, whilst still holding down her job at the dentist, and she managed to juggle the two – but in May last year, she decided to take the plunge and start her own business.

Her business, Lotus Enhancements, was already up and running but now she had the time to dedicate to her passion, as well as having the flexibility to spend time with her daughter, eight, and her son, four.

Amy said: ‘I couldn't believe it. I took a big risk becoming fully self-employed in 2022 after a difficult couple of years with the pandemic essentially closing my business. I was so pleased that my clients continued to support Lotus Enhancements when I could reopen. This recognition has really shown how much hard work has gone into building a business from scratch and a massive thank you to my lovely clients.

It is nice to be recognised after working so hard for so many years so to be a finalist in a national competition is amazing, and to be a finalist as a micro business is brilliant.

‘Touch wood everything is going in the right direction and I am getting clients regularly now. I wasn’t sure how well it was going to work because I have a salon at home and can’t just take walk ins.’

She added: ‘It is fantastic, I can work around my family and the whole idea was to be able to live on a comfortable wage and still look after my family and do the school runs and school events so they aren’t missing out on time and I am not missing any time when they are little because I can work around them.’

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 is a national awards that recognises professions in the hair and beauty industry, and there are a number of categories that professionals can enter into.

She said: ‘It is lovely just to see how confident people are when they come in and have their brows done.