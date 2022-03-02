Norovirus symptoms: Full list of symptoms of the winter vomiting bug - and how to treat it
WINTER is a time when more people can end up coming down with a virus.
This includes the likes of cold, flu and now even Covid.
But another one to watch out for is the norovirus – also known as the winter vomiting bug.
Here are the symptoms to watch for:
Norovirus symptoms
On the NHS website the following symptoms are listed:
- feeling sick (nausea)
- diarrhoea
- being sick (vomiting)
SEE ALSO: What symptoms does Omicron have?
You may also have:
- a high temperature
- a headache
- aching arms and legs
The symptoms start suddenly within one to two days of being infected.
How should you treat yourself?
The NHS advises that you can usually treat yourself or your child at home.
The most important thing is to rest and have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.
You should usually start to feel better in two to three days.