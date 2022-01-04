Participants of the free Fit Fans programme run by Pompey in the Community

Fit Fans, run by Pompey in the Community, is offering participants the chance to tackle their weight, get fitter and lead a more active life at no cost.

Four sessions a week are being held across two city venues, while instructors can also offer extra support through a WhatsApp group and home workout videos.

Fit fans instructor Jo Mitchell, who has more than 15 years’ experience, urged people to get involved.

She said: ‘We found that during Covid, people have had the best intentions but self-motivation is not always easy.

‘It is open to absolutely anyone that wants help. Whether you’re a 65-year-old man or a lady who is 30 years old, there is a real mix.

‘It’s really good fun and there’s good banter but it can be really educational for people as well.

‘It is also quite personal as there is a WhatsApp group and home workout videos which are really supportive.

‘The first half of the sessions are usually looking at food labels, food planning and setting goals for a healthy menu whilst the second half is normally based around physical activity so can be circuit training, strength work, cardio or interval training which gradually goes up in difficulty throughout the weeks.’

Participant Millie Davies, 26, said: ‘I had my first session today and loved it. I haven’t done any form of exercise in years but Jo is very helpful and knowledgeable.’

Forty-seven-year-old Will Chitty agreed. ‘I found the class fun, friendly and felt full of energy afterwards,’ he said.

And Jane Preston, 54, added: ‘I needed that. I got my mojo back.’

Fit Fans sessions are held on Monday and Thursday from 1.30pm to 3pm at the Roko Health Club in Hilsea. Sessions are also held at the Victory Suite at Fratton Park on Wednesday from 10am to 11.30am and on a Thursday between 6pm and 7.30pm.

You can apply to take part or get more information by emailing [email protected] Or to find out more search for ‘Fit Fans’ on Facebook.

