Giant inflatable bowel which you can walk inside to appear in Portsmouth across the city - when and why
The giant replica of the digestive system will be an interactive experience for residents. It will be set up in Victory Retail Park, Commercial Road, and Guildhall Square, on separate days.
Measuring 19ft by 7ft, the set up is being run by Bowel Cancer UK to showcase the various stages of the disease and raise awareness about its symptoms. Chief executive Genevieve Edwards said: “We're excited to bring our 2025 UK roadshow tour to Portsmouth, starting important conversations about bowel cancer.
“Our mission is to raise awareness about the symptoms, encourage people to contact their GP if they notice any signs, and highlight the importance of bowel cancer screening for those who are eligible. We’re hoping our giant inflatable bowel will be a fun and engaging way to break the ice and start lifesaving conversations, so come and visit us on our UK tour.”
The free attraction will be open between 10am and 4pm between tomorrow (April 22) and Thursday (April 24) for three days. It is being set up across the UK as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month. This year’s campaign focuses around #PassItOn, where you share to people what the symptoms are to spread the message and save lives.
Former News reporter Elise Sargent recently shared her experiences about what it’s like to live with the stage 4 illness. Bowel Cancer UK said the symptoms to look out for include bleeding from your bottom, blood in your poo, changes to your pooing habits, diarrhoea or constipation, a pain or lump in your tummy, losing weight but not being sure what’s causing it and feeling exhausted for no obvious reason.
Ms Edwards added: “No appointment needed—just drop by, ask questions about your bowel health, and get signposted to further support. See you inside.”
Times and locations to see the inflatable bowel
Tuesday 22 April, 10am-4pm: Morrisons, Victory Retail Park, Flathouse Road, Portsmouth, PO1 4QP
Wednesday 23 April, 10am-4pm: Poundland, Commercial Road, Portsmouth, PO1 1HG
Thursday 24 April, 10am - 4pm: Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, PO1 2AB
