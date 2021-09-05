Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud, who has died aged 39 Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The singer revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Her mother Marie announced the death on Instagram and described her ‘beautiful’ daughter as ‘a bright shining star’.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Girls Aloud in 2007, from left, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding and Cheryl Cole Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The caption under the black and white image of Harding smiling said: ‘It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

‘Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

‘I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

‘It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

‘I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead. – Marie x’

Earlier this year, Harding said she was told by a doctor she will probably not be alive next Christmas.

In an extract of her memoir, titled Hear Me Out, which was published in The Times, Harding wrote: ‘In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

‘I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that.

‘Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.’

Harding said she is ‘trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be’.

‘I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax,” she added.

‘I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself.

‘I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left.

‘Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things.’

Harding said publicly revealing her diagnosis was ‘scary’ but was also ‘the right thing to do’.

She said the support she has received has been ‘incredible’, adding: ‘I’ve been inundated with lovely messages from my fans. I’m grateful beyond words for that.’

Harding found fame with Girls Aloud which were formed on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

TRIBUTES TO STAR

Geri Horner of the Spice Girls paid tribute to Sarah Harding, writing on Twitter: “Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world.”

Former Big Brother host Davina McCall wrote in a tribute to Sarah Harding: “So so sad to hear about Sarah … a star from the get go, hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile … love to her family and friends.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan tweeted “life is so bloody cruel sometimes” after Harding’s death was announced. “RIP Sarah Harding.”

Kym Marsh, whose band Hear’Say was created on ITV show Popstars, also paid tribute to Sarah Harding.

She wrote on Twitter: “I’m so very sorry to hear of the passing of Sarah Harding. What a beautiful girl and person she really was.

“I don’t claim to have known her very well but what I did know was how fun and kind she really was. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Sleep tight.”

TV personality Lizzie Cundy said she is “heartbroken” following the death of Sarah Harding.

In a post on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of them together, she said: “A beautiful girl inside and out … Heartbroken.

“Thank you for the fun times dear Sarah. Rest in peace my friend.”