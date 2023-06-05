GMB reveals south east ambulance workers suffered more than 2,000 violent attacks in recent years
Attacks, which saw workers from South East Coast and South Central Ambulance Services bitten, head-butted, spat at and struck with weapons, took place more than 1,025 times from the financial year 2017-18 to 2021-2022. Almost 100 of these were sexual assaults. South Central covers Portsmouth and Hampshire.
Ambulance workers took to the stage at GMB’s annual congress in Brighton this week to discuss the attacks they face daily, as well as the national NHS strikes they took part in and much needed reform to ambulance worker retirement age.
GMB’s ambulance members successfully changed the law in 2018 when the Assaults Against Emergency Workers (Offences) Act made assaults on ambulance workers an aggravating factor for sentencing.
Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: ‘Ambulance workers across the south east go to work every day to save lives. Despite this, thousands of them are bitten, attacked, spat at and even sexually assaulted. No one should have to put up with that, least of all those who are there to protect us.
‘GMB members helped change the law but more needs to be done. We demand full enforcement of the Protect the Protectors legislation, investment in better systems to flag offenders, and much better support for the victims of violence.’
