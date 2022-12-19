John Smith, a founding member of a group of biking friends called ‘The Family’ conceived of the idea shortly before his death following a heart attack in 2018. John received care at the hospital on an almost weekly basis before his passing and friend Ian Austin now organises the event in his memory.

Ian, 62, who runs the Tattooed Buddha tattoo studio on Forton Road, Gosport, said: ‘John was a seriously old character in Gosport. He used to ride a big black and white trike with swords on the back. The idea is to make sure all the kids have presents to open on Christmas morning.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian said the local community rallied to make the toy run – which took place on Sunday – possible, with toy drop-off points offered at the Rolling Scones Cafe, The Arches Tattoo Studio, The Barber Lounge, the Armed Forces Shop and Shoefix among other business who supported the effort. Help and donations were offered by other people and businesses in Cosham, with one lady hand-knitting hats and scarves for the children.

SEE ALSO: Santas brighten drizzly seafront as Southsea Christmas fun run returns after three year gap

The bikers left the Tattooed Buddha at 10.30am with some dressed as Santa. Ian added: ‘A lot of the lads turn up year on year because they know it is a nice thing we do for the kids. It was lovely and a lot of original members of The Family all turned up. The generosity of people has been amazing.’

‘As long as I’m able to keep going on doing it, I’ll do it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logistics including parking for the two dozen vehicles were arranged by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust Play Specialist Zoe Parton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe said: ‘We just want to say a huge thank you to the bikers support again this year. It makes such a difference to be able to give a child who attends hospital over Christmas a present.