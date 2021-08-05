Gosport mum thanks hospital service for help breastfeeding after difficult birth

Gosport mum-of-three Misha Soper with her baby Barnaby. Picture: PHU

In line with World Breastfeeding Week (August 1 to 7) Misha Soper has shared her experiences following a difficult birth.

When she gave birth to her third child, Barnaby, in September 2019, she was determined to breastfeed.

After two unsuccessful breastfeeding journeys with her previous children, the 27-year-old wanted to try again and attended several Breastfeeding Network (BFN) groups at Blake Maternity Centre in Gosport, run by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU).

Misha said: ‘I learnt how to safely harvest and store colostrum as I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and knew feeding could be difficult in the early days.

‘I also had lots of support antenatally from close friend, experienced BFN supporter and student midwife Hana Young to prepare myself mentally for labour and feeding again with hypnobirthing.

‘In this pregnancy I suffered with severe depression, OCD and PTSD and the support I received was incredible.’

Gestational diabetes is high blood sugar that develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth – but it can cause problems for both the mother and baby.

Misha was induced at 37 weeks due to her diabetes and to avoid her giving birth on the anniversary of her brother’s death.

She said: ‘After a long three-day induction, Barnaby was born weighing 6lb 4oz. The first night was long and his latch was terrible.

‘With the help of PHU maternity support assistant Vicky I managed to get an hour sleep before going to the breastfeeding support clinic with Sally.

‘Sally is the most amazingly kind, knowledgeable, wonderful feeding support I’ve ever met.

‘Even when Barnaby was admitted with bronchiolitis and required breathing support and an NG feeding tube, she came to help me express and re-establish latching with the paediatric nursing team.’

The team also helped the pair take part in the FROSTTIE trial, a multi-centred randomised trial for babies with breastfeeding difficulties who are thought to have tongue-tie and who are receiving breastfeeding support.

Misha added: ‘I am so thankful to all of the maternity and feeding team at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust and could not have successfully breastfed my baby for one year without their help.’

