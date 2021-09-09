Gosport mum to brave the shave for charity after breast cancer diagnosis

Bev Flight has been diagnosed with breast cancer. To raise money for Cancer Research UK she is having all her hair shaved off on September 25. Pictured: Bev Flight at her home in Gosport on Thursday 9th September 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Bev Flight, 38, will have her ‘beautiful’ curly hair cut during a live streamed event later this month with the aim of raising as much cash as possible for Cancer Research UK.

Bev, who is a full-time carer for her 10-year-old son Benjamin, first noticed symptoms last year. At first it was thought she had an infection.

She said: ‘Last year I noticed some liquid coming from my left nipple. The doctor said it was just an infection. But it didn’t get better so I kept contacting the doctors.

‘In April this year I went for a mammogram biopsy and it came back to say I had a tumour in my milk ducts. In June I went in for surgery to remove the milk ducts.

‘But I will be going back for more appointments in October because I have other lumps they are concerned about, it might have spread. I might end up needing chemotherapy.

‘I had an inkling this could happen to me because my mum died of throat cancer. So I kept on and on asking the doctors as I knew something wasn’t right.

‘But other people might have just accepted it was an infection and not got checked out.’

Since her diagnosis Bev has been losing her hair - potentially due to stress - so her sister-in-law Naomi Kidd suggested a charity head shave, which she will carry out.

Naomi, 48, who is also from Gosport, said: ‘I was really upset and kept crying when I heard she had cancer. You never think it’s going to happen to someone you know.

‘She’s got such beautiful black curly hair and it’s sad to see her lose it.

‘But we are really excited for the head shave - I think I’m going to love it.

Bev added: ‘It put me in quite a depressive state to begin with. But I have come to terms with it - what will be will be. I can’t prevent it from happening, I have to stay positive.’

Bev’s head shave will take place on September 25 at the Cocked Hat pub in Gosport.

To donate visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/beverlys-giving-page-26

