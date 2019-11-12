Gosport parents 'lost for words' as second fundraiser in memory of daughter has huge support

PARENTS whose newborn daughter died shortly after being born are ‘lost for words’ at the support their fundraising organisation has received.

Chanelle Rawlinson and Matt Lunnon, from Gosport, held their second LittleLacey fundraiser on Saturday night at St Mary’s Parish Centre in Alverstoke.

The pair said they were ‘overwhelmed’ when more than 50 people turned up to enjoy bingo, horse racing and a small raffle, many of whom they had not met before.

After a donation from Asda and generous contributions on the night, they walked away with £643.10 for LittleLacey, which means the grand total is now £2,693.25.

This will be donated to the neonatal unit at Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton which cared for the family when their daughter Lacey died seven hours after being born 13 weeks premature.

Chanelle and Matt said: ‘We are completely lost for words at how many people have come together to support us and helped our daughter’s legacy live on.

‘We got such great feedback at the end of the night regarding what we do in Lacey's memory, it really means a lot to us to know people believe we are doing good in the world and that we've made something positive from everything we've had to go through from losing Lacey.’

The event, which followed their quiz night at the Jolly Roger pub, saw guests enjoy eight games of bingo to win cash prizes, and free games of horse racing with boxes of chocolates for winners.

It was hosted by Asda Gosport community champion Rachel Webber, and visitors included deputy mayor of Gosport Zoe Huggins. A small raffle also sold 700 tickets.

Chanelle and Matt want to continue raising as much money as possible. They said: ‘We will begin working on our next event very soon, in which we are undecided yet what it will be but it won't be until the new year.

‘With Christmas coming up it is a busy time for most people including ourselves so it is best to have a small break and work on what we are going to do next over the Christmas period.’