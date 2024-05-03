Gosport sight loss group appealing for volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gosport support group, run by the Macular Society, gets together on the second Friday of the month between 1.30pm – 3.30pm at Christ Church, Stoke Road, Gosport. The next group meeting will take place on 10 May 2024.

Tyler Phillips, regional manager at the Macular Society said: “We’re working with and helping so many local people with a sight loss condition and our volunteers play an important role in that.

“The difference that our volunteers make to the lives of many macular disease patients is really beyond measure. Training is provided, and expenses are covered. So, if you have some free time and would be willing to help out, we would love to hear from you.

Macular Society support group members attend their local support group for friendship and advice

“The local group is welcome to everyone, be that new or existing members, those newly diagnosed with macular disease, their family, friends and carers. We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

Along with the loss of central vision, the currently incurable disease can have a devastating impact on other aspects of people’s physical and mental wellbeing. People often liken the loss of their sight to bereavement - it steals their independence, and their ability to see the faces of their loved ones, adding to their social isolation and feelings of loneliness. The restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus have added to the problem, with many being unable to lean on their usual support networks, and benefit from social contact.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

If you would like to become a volunteer please contact Tyler Phillips – Regional Manager on 0792 0643 710 or email on [email protected]