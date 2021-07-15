In June 2018, an independent inquiry concluded that 456 patients at the hospital were prescribed opioids without appropriate clinical indication.

These patients all died between 1987 and 2001, in what was described as a ‘disregard for human life’.

Gosport War Memorial Hospital, Bury Rd, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (230219-5)

Only 11 inquests in total were carried out in relation to over 800 death certificates completed by Dr Jane Barton who was found guilty of ‘serious professional misconduct’ in 2010 but was not struck off.

Now, four families have secured inquests into the deaths of Dulcie Middleton, Horace Reuben David Smith, Eva Isabel Page and Clifford Houghton – with hopes that a full Hillsborough-style inquest into all the deaths will soon follow.

Concluding in 2016, the Hillsborough inquest confirmed that 96 football fans were unlawfully killed at the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

After an unlawful killing conclusion, the Crown Prosecution Service can look at prosecuting individuals or corporate bodies – and it’s hoped the same could happen here.

Gosport War Memorial Hospital police investigation

Law firm Leigh Day helped the families to get permission for these inquests, and is currently pushing for two further inquests into the deaths of Arthur Denis Brian Cunningham and Gladys Richards.

Solicitor Emma Jones said: ‘We welcome the decision to open inquests into these deaths which we hope will be full and fearless investigations. The families have been fighting for years for answers and we are hopeful that the coronial process will provide them with these answers.

‘My clients believe that the only way to achieve a thorough investigation of what happened is to conduct a judge-led Article Two inquest which gives much greater powers to look at the individuals and institutions involved.

‘They hope that by encouraging more families to come forward it will strengthen their arguments for this type of inquest to take place.

‘I believe the coroner will consider further applications for inquests from families who have lost loved ones due to the shameful care provided by Gosport War Memorial Hospital.’

The Article Two in question is from the European Convention of Human Rights, which states that everyone’s right to life is protected by law and cannot legally be deprived.

Ms Jones says she will be meeting with the families next month, in a bid to bring more people on-board with their campaign.

