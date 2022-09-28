Some 700 deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital between 1987 and 2001 are now being looked at in a police probe called Operation Magenta.

This is being led by officers from the east of England as it has been taken out of Hampshire Constabulary’s hands.

Previously families have said they are losing faith with the new criminal investigation.

Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Bury Rd, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (230219-5)

Today, during an update session for families at Fareham Leisure Centre, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Jerome of Operation Magenta told families that people would be formally questioned about their role in the deaths.

Police say that those identified as ‘persons of interest’ have been notified and contact has been made with their legal representatives ahead of them being interviewed. More people are likely to be called for interview in the future.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Jerome of Operation Magenta said: ‘This marks a significant step in the investigation into deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital and is the result of many months of thorough and meticulous work by our team of investigators.

‘The families of those who died are at the heart of everything we do; it has been important to see families today and speak to them about this this latest development. We remain committed to building and maintaining trust and confidence among them and will continue to keep them updated on the progress of the investigation.

‘It is however important to remember that an interview under caution grants those identified the legal protections to account for their alleged actions. It is in no way an implication of guilt.’

Operation Magenta was launched in April 2019 after a report by the Gosport Independent Panel led by the then Bishop of Liverpool the Rt Rev James Jones, which concluded a significant number of deaths at the hospital were linked to the use of opiates prescribed without justification.

Since then about 150 officers and staff have been examining more than 3m pages of documents including over 700 patient medical records, and the taking of witness statements from more than 1,000 individual family members.

