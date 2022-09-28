The resident, who lives in Park Gate, had advertised the expensive timepiece on Facebook to help fund private medical care.

A police spokesman said: ‘A man and a woman attended his address on September 6, however he was threatened at knife point by the man and the pair left with the victim’s watch - described as a silver Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, with a white gold fluted bezel and a jubilee bracelet.

‘We are keen to identify the man pictured here as part of our enquiries.’

A man to whom police want to speak after a Rolex was stolen at knifepoint on the doorstep of a residents' house in Park Gate, having been advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace

The resident had been contacted by a woman. She arranged to pick it up a short time later at 8pm that evening, and then a couple knocked on the door before brandishing the knife and making off with the Rolex.

Anyone who knows the man can contact police by calling 101, quoting 44220364146.

People can also submit information by clicking here.

The stolen Rolex

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Police have issued guidance to buyers and sellers on Facebook Marketplace, warning that ‘when you are either selling or buying online and through Facebook Marketplace, you never truly know who you are dealing with, as criminals can hide behind a social media profile’.

Some ways you can protect yourself as a buyer or seller online are:

• If someone’s message or profile looks suspicious, trust your instincts and walk away.

• When purchasing smaller items, do the exchange in a safe public place, such as a local police station. Avoid giving out or meeting at your home address.

• Use an online payment option such as PayPal, which helps to protect you.

• If you’re the buyer, never transfer money directly into a seller’s account without viewing the item in a safe secure place in person first.

• If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Anyone who experiences this type of crime should report it to police on 101.

It can also be reported by clicking here.