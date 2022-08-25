New data published by NHS England shows what people think about their doctor’s surgery.

The latest GP Patient Survey produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England asked people across the country what they think about many aspects of their care, including the appointment booking process.

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP practice and in total just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Across England, almost a quarter (23.4 per cent) of respondents said the overall process of booking appointments was ‘very good’, a third (32.8 per cent) rated it as ‘fairly good’ and 17.9 per cent said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.

However not everyone was as impressed with the process of booking appointments, with 13.5 per cent of people saying it was ‘fairly poor’ and 12.4 per cent describing it as ‘very poor’.

Here we reveal which doctor’s surgeries had the best/worst ratings for overall experience of booking appointments in Portsmouth.

Undefined: readMore

1. At Portsdown Group Practice in Kingston Crescent, 27.6 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good. Picture: Google Maps At Portsdown Group Practice in Kingston Crescent, 27.6 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. The Lighthouse Group Practice in Carlisle Road, 34.9 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good. Picture: Google Maps The Lighthouse Group Practice in Carlisle Road, 34.9 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. At Trafalgar Medical Group Practice in Osborne Road, 47.0 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good. Picture: Google Maps At Trafalgar Medical Group Practice in Osborne Road, 47.0 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. At Lake Road Practice in Nutfield Place, 48.7 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good. Picture: Google Maps At Lake Road Practice in Nutfield Place, 48.7 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their experience of booking an appointment as good or fairly good. Picture: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales