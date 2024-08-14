The GP Patient Survey is an independent survey run by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England and is sent to around two million patients across England. Around 760,000 patients completed the survey which gives us an insight into what people really think of their local GP service.
Using this data we have ranked the top 29 practices in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Here is what we found:
1. The best GP practices in the Portsmouth area
Here are 29 of the best GP practices in the area according to patients. Photo: Sarah Standing / Google
2. Bridgemary Medical Centre
Of 129 patients who responded to the survey at Bridgemary Medical Centre in Gregson Avenue, 54 per cent said the overall experience at the GP practice was good.Picture: Sarah Standing (120819-2916) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. The Willow Group
At The Willow Group in Whites Place, 54 per cent of the 220 people who responded to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Google Maps
4. Craneswater Group Practice
59 per cent of the 134 patients who responded to the survey for Craneswater Group Practice in Waverley Road, rated the overall experience as good. Photo: Google Maps
