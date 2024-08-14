GP Patient survey: 29 of the best GP practices in the Portsmouth area as rated by patients, including surgeries in Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville

By Joe Williams
Published 14th Aug 2024, 13:59 BST
An annual survey sent out to millions of GP patients in England reveals what patients think about their local practices.

The GP Patient Survey is an independent survey run by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England and is sent to around two million patients across England. Around 760,000 patients completed the survey which gives us an insight into what people really think of their local GP service.

While the survey covers a broad range of services we have focussed on the percentage of patients that listed their overall experience with the practices as good (including very good).

Using this data we have ranked the top 29 practices in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Here is what we found:

Here are 29 of the best GP practices in the area according to patients.

1. The best GP practices in the Portsmouth area

Here are 29 of the best GP practices in the area according to patients. Photo: Sarah Standing / Google

Photo Sales
Of 129 patients who responded to the survey at Bridgemary Medical Centre in Gregson Avenue, 54 per cent said the overall experience at the GP practice was good.Picture: Sarah Standing (120819-2916)

2. Bridgemary Medical Centre

Of 129 patients who responded to the survey at Bridgemary Medical Centre in Gregson Avenue, 54 per cent said the overall experience at the GP practice was good.Picture: Sarah Standing (120819-2916) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
At The Willow Group in Whites Place, 54 per cent of the 220 people who responded to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

3. The Willow Group

At The Willow Group in Whites Place, 54 per cent of the 220 people who responded to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
59 per cent of the 134 patients who responded to the survey for Craneswater Group Practice in Waverley Road, rated the overall experience as good.

4. Craneswater Group Practice

59 per cent of the 134 patients who responded to the survey for Craneswater Group Practice in Waverley Road, rated the overall experience as good. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:GP practicesEnglandHavantFarehamGosportWaterlooville

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.