The 14 GP surgeries in Hampshire with 'very helpful' receptionists - as voted for by patients

Published 14th Oct 2025, 11:23 BST

Patients in Hampshire have revealed how they feel their GP reception teams are performing ☎

The government has announced plans to transform GP services in the UK.

The current GP funding system is more than two decades old, with research finding that those living in more deprived areas and coastal towns often have the highest needs for the NHS, but the fewest GPs, the worst performing services, and the longest waits.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across Hampshire.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Hampshire where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

There were 415 survey forms sent out to patients at the Homeless Healthcare GP Surgery in Southampton, and the response rate was 7%. 81% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 16% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Twin Oaks Medical Centre in Bransgore, Christchurch, and the response rate was 48%. 79% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 18% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

There were 245 survey forms sent out to patients at The Village Practice in Waterlooville, and the response rate was 55%. 77% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 20% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

There were 272 survey forms sent out to patients at West Meon Surgery in West Meon, Petersfield, and the response rate was 44%. 71% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 20% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

