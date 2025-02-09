Grandmother died after doctors missed cancer and prescribed HRT cream

A grandmother died after doctors missed her gynaecological cancer and prescribed her HRT cream.

Christine Candy, 70, went to see her GP after experiencing abnormal bleeding and they found an ulcerated area.

She was sent for an urgent two-week cancer referral at Portsmouth’s Queen Alexandra Hospital but no mass was reported. She was then sent for non-urgent tests and prescribed a HRT cream.

Christine was referred to the clinic again with continued bleeding and she was finally diagnosed with stage four cancer - eight months after she first reported symptoms.

Sadly she passed away in May 2023 - leaving behind her husband, Michael, 70. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has admitted a breach of duty in Christine's care.

Christine and Michael | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

Michael, a retired technical sales manager, from Southsea, said: "When we found out Christine’s diagnosis, our world fell apart.

"She knew there was something going on, but she had been reassured by medics and not for one minute did we think she’d have cancer.

"She was determined to fight it as she wanted to see our grandchildren grow up, but once she was told it was Stage 4, she understood that this would mean it was terminal.

"At that point, she became even more distraught knowing about all the important things she would be missing out on.

"Losing Christine so soon afterwards was heart-breaking and something I’ll never get over.

"We were soulmates and I still struggle every single day without her.

"She was the kindest person I knew and to have to see her deteriorate over time was devastating."

Christine and her family | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

Following her gynaecology appointment on March 25, 2020, Christine was advised she would be contacted in four months’ time for a review. She contacted her GP again on July 21, 2020, who requested an urgent review at the clinic and it was noted that her follow-up was due.

Christine was informed that the clinics were running behind but she finally had a review in November and she was diagnosed with terminal cancer the following month.

Christine instructed expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her care under Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, and whether more could have been done to diagnose her cancer sooner.

But sadly, despite treatment, she passed away on May 8, 2023 - leaving behind her husband, their son, Adam, and grandchildren - Elizabeth, 16, and Eric, 10.

The Trust admitted there was a failure to examine Christine appropriately on March 25, 2020.

If an examination was carried out, Christine's cancer would have been diagnosed sooner and she would have started treatment by around mid-April 2020. On the balance of probabilities, with ongoing oncology follow-up, she would have had a 75 per cent long-term survival rate, the Trust acknowledged.

Marianne Stapleton, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Michael, said: "Christine's death continues to have a profound effect on Michael, and their family who have understandably struggled to come to terms with losing her in such a tragic way.

"Prior to her death, Christine had many questions and concerns over her diagnosis.

"While it's sadly too late for her, we're pleased to have been able to establish some answers so Michael can honour her memory. It's the least they both deserve.

"However, it's now vital that lessons are learned from Christine's case to improve patient safety for others

"Anyone with similar symptoms should also seek medical advice. Early detection and treatment is key to beating cancer."

Christine Candy | Irwin Mitchell / SWNS

Michael added: "She was the most vibrant and loved wife, mum, grandma and sister, and was the hub for extended family parties and get-togethers. She's terribly missed by all of us.

"I know nothing will ever bring Christine back to me, but I don't want her death to be in vain.

"If raising awareness can help save one life, it’ll have been worth sharing her story.

"She always told me that she wished she'd pushed for a second opinion; if that had happened, she might still be here."

Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Knighton, from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: "We are very sorry that Mrs Candy did not receive the standard of care we aspire to and send our condolences to her family.

"Ensuring our patients receive high quality and timely care is our top priority and our teams work hard to provide this.

"When we don't get this right, we have robust processes in place to learn from this and prevent any future harm to patients."