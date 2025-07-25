The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 are in, with patients having their say about how their local GP surgery in Hampshire is performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Hampshire and beyond.

Patients are asked to rate their GP service overall, contacting their GP the last time they tried, NHS services when their GP was closed, pharmacy services and dental services.

This year the results were positive, with overall experience of services improving significantly since the previous survey in 2024, with the majority of patients describing their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in Hampshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Stoneham Lane Surgery - Swaythling, Southampton There were 364 survey forms sent out to patients at Stoneham Lane Surgery in Swaythling, Southampton. The response rate was 30%, with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 10% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . The Village Practice - Waterlooville There were 245 survey forms sent out to patients at The Village Practice in Waterlooville. The response rate was 55%, with 131 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 88% said it was very good and 5% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . Homeless Healthcare GP Surgery - Southampton There were 415 survey forms sent out to patients at Homeless Healthcare GP Surgery in Southampton. The response rate was 7%, with 27 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps