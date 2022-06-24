There is an increasing number of children going into foster care. Picture: Submitted

Hampshire County Council is running a mobile advertising campaign, with Hampshire Highways vehicles plastered with the Fostering Hampshire Children logo, in a bid to raise awareness of fostering and how to become a foster carer.

The new vehicle liveries have been funded by Milestone Infrastructure, the council’s long-term maintenance partner.

Deputy council leader, Councillor Roz Chadd, said: ‘We are always looking for new ways to promote fostering and encourage more people, who want to make a real difference to the lives of some of our most vulnerable children and young people, to become foster carers.

‘This new initiative, taking the message on the road - will help to raise awareness of our Fostering Hampshire Children service and spread the word even further about the importance of fostering.

‘I would urge any Hampshire residents interested in fostering to get in touch with our team and find out more. It really is a hugely rewarding role which literally transforms young lives.’

Hampshire County Council has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted for the quality of step-by-step support provided to its community of more than 450 fostering households.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, executive member for highways operations, added: ‘It is great to see county council services and our partner, Milestone, joining up in this way for the benefit of Hampshire’s vulnerable children and young people.