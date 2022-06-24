At a Hampshire County Council select committee meeting, the news that Liberal Democrat Cllr Adrian Collett was injured while climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland was made public.

Having reached the summit, the Yateley East and Blackwater representative was on his way down the mountain when he fell.

Cllr Adrian Collett, Liberal Democrat member for Yateley East and Blackwater. Picture: HCC

Select committee chairman, Cllr Jonathan Glen, said: 'He's out of hospital now but he did have a very bad fall.

'He's taking a bit of time off and we wish him well.'

Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Keith House thanked the NHS for coming to his friend's aid so quickly.

He said: 'Adrian’s spirit of adventure led to a fall on the way down from the top of Ben Nevis.