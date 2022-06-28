Hampshire festivals and busy beaches could cause a spike in Covid-19 cases, warns councillor

As the summer months enter full swing, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for adult services and public health, Councillor Liz Fairhurst, has warned that more people could find themselves catching Covid as they catch up on events that were cancelled during the pandemic.

While not instructing people to abandon their plans, she said the next few months do present a risk to people.

The Isle Of Wight Festival took place earlier this month. Picture: Emma Terracciano

‘After such a long period of restrictions and cancelled events during the pandemic, it is understandable that people are eager to make the most of the summer this year,’ she said.

‘However, with increased socialising comes the risk of picking up infections. Hampshire is seeing an increase in cases of Covid-19 as more people get together for summer events and festivals, so we need to take sensible measures to allow everyone to gather safely.

‘To help ensure numbers remain manageable, I encourage residents to keep following the public health advice – you can help prevent catching and spreading viruses by washing hands frequently, avoiding others when feeling unwell and letting in fresh air when indoors – or better still, by choosing to meet outdoors instead.’

For those who do catch Covid while out and about, there are no legal restrictions on what you can and cannot do.

However, Cllr Fairhurst recommends getting in plenty of rest and water, taking painkillers if need be and taking a teaspoon of honey to help treat a cough.