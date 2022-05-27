Dr Nicola Decker, clinical leader for NHS Hampshire, Southampton, and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, advised patients who may run out of medicine between June 2 and June 5 to re-order repeat prescriptions without delay.

Many Hampshire GP practices and pharmacies will be closed or have limited opening hours over the bank holiday weekend - making it more challenging for patients to access medicines at short notice.

Dr Decker said: ‘Running out of your usual medication can also be really worrying and is the last thing you want to do when all your loved ones

are hopefully enjoying their extended weekend.’

Community pharmacies generally need between 24 and 48 hours from when they receive a repeat prescription to prepare medicines.

The easiest way to order repeat prescriptions is by using GP online services, via the NHS App, or through your GP practice website.

If you don’t have access to GP online services, you can phone your GP practice to order prescriptions.