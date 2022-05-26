Hannah Murray, a mental health professional for Beautiful Mind Coach, and Claire Tamplin, who runs The Mindful Movement Coach, are running the workshops to help those who are in need of support.

The free workshops will take place on June 22 and June 29 between 5.30pm and 7pm in the garden room at Havelock Community Centre, Southsea.

The sessions will last for an hour and a half as attendees explore the mindfulness movement and find their focus in a relaxing atmosphere.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Murray is a mental health and mindset coach based in Hampshire.

Hannah Murray, who also hosts the Plus Size v Reality podcast, said: ‘As qualified coaches and professionals, we feel really passionate about there being access to free support during these current times for anyone who needs it.’With the noted increase in mental health sufferers since the pandemic and the current financial crisis, many are struggling and we want to make a change.’

There are limited spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis, with one workshop available per person.

To find out more or to book a session, please contact [email protected] with your name and workshop date of choice.