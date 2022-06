The Met Office has forecast that grass and nettle pollen will be on the rise, and that this could present a higher risk in good weather.

It also says that South East England may be affected by spores including Leptosphaeria after rainfall and increasing Cladosporium.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High levels of pollen are predicted across the Portsmouth area. Picture: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images