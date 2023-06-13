Sunday was the busiest day of the year so far with 27,834 visits to the website in 24 hours which is the equivalent of one page visit every three seconds.

There is currently no cure for hay fever but it can usually be managed at home or with medication available over the counter and the surge in website visits coincides with the data from last year.

Hay fever is affecting people this year due to a high pollen level (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Robert Cleary, NHS England’s Content Director for the NHS website, said: ‘Many of us experience hay fever symptoms at this time of year and the nhs.uk hay fever advice page provides the latest medical advice to manage your symptoms, as well as giving guidance on when to get support from NHS services.

‘Millions of people make the NHS website their first port of call for advice and information on a wide range of conditions. The website is here for anyone 24 hours a day, making it easy for people to receive health advice and support from a trustworthy source around the clock.’

The common symptoms include sneezing, coughing, a runny or blocked nose, as well as red, itchy or watery eyes.