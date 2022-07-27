Maggie MacIsaac, CEO of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, has agreed to give back the performance payment within her bonus in ‘recognition’ of the impact of the cost of living crisis on NHS staff.

The decision was announced following an enquiry into the payment by the publication Health Service Journal.

Ms MacIssac ran six clinical commissioning groups in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight which merged to become Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight CCG in April 2021, when she also became the chief executive of Portsmouth CCG.

The performance payment given to Ms MacIsaac was recorded in the 2021-22 annual report of Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight CCG.

This payment, which only related to her role as CEO of Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight CCG, was in addition to two other performance payments, all of which were worth a combined total of between £25,000 and £30,000.

A spokeswoman for the integrated care board said that Ms MacIsaac ‘felt it was right to revisit the decision made by Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight CCG’s remuneration committee’ in recognition of the fact that ‘rising inflation and increased costs of living are impacting many NHS staff’.