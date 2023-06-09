His speech went and he was unable to move but having ruled out a stroke, further tests had to be conducted and within a few weeks Graham was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM).

A glioblastoma is one of the most common types of aggressive brain tumours in adults.

Family members of Graham Green, who died from an aggressive brain tumour, raised enough money to fund three days worth of research into finding a cure for the disease. Pictured: Sharon, Andrew, Melanie, Vivien and Michelle at the Wall of Hope.

Despite surgery and subsequent treatment, Graham’s brain tumour grew back very aggressively, and by August 2020, it became clear that he was not responding to treatment – so it was stopped.

The dad of three died in November that year and his family have been heartbroken ever since.

Sharon Hayward, Graham’s eldest child, said: ‘We were all called in as a family and told that Dad wouldn’t still be here at Christmas without treatment. Dad was offered an awake craniotomy, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy and decided to go ahead to have more time with the family and especially Mum – they had been together since they were both 14.’

Family members of Graham Green, who died from an aggressive brain tumour, raised enough money to fund three days worth of research into finding a cure for the disease. Pictured: Graham Green

Along with Graham’s three children, the squad included a nephew, a great-niece, four of his grandchildren and four employees from Portsmouth Demolition and Salvage Ltd, the company Graham set up at the age of 17.

The family was among a group of supporters who were given the chance to tour the labs at Queen Mary University of London, led by principal investigator Professor Silvia Marino.

Family members of Graham Green, who died from an aggressive brain tumour, raised enough money by running the Great South Run to fund three days worth of research into finding a cure for the disease. Pictured: Great South Run team with their medals

They placed three tiles on the Wall of Hope, representative of the £2,740 it costs to fund each day of research. Two of the tiles were dedicated to Graham and the third to Gillian Britton, the mother of Portsmouth Demolition employee Michael Brennan, who also died from a brain tumour.

Vivien said: ‘I hope the money raised is life-changing and will help make a difference for everyone going forward who has a brain tumour.

‘It was emotional placing Graham’s tiles on the Wall of Hope and heartening to hear from the scientists about the work being done in their quest to find a cure.’

Sharon added: ‘We all had so much help and support from Dad. He was a truly amazing man and would have loved that so many of us took on the Great South Run in his memory to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

