The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) said increased awareness and less stigma surrounding the condition may have contributed to the rise.

Figures from the Open Prescribing Service show 12,794 prescriptions were given out in the former NHS Portsmouth CCG area in the year to June.

The number of prescriptions for Viagra and drugs to help men with erectile dysfunction are rising. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was up two per cent from 12,555 the year before.

These figures are for the number of times medication has appeared on prescriptions.

Data does not show the quantity of erectile dysfunction drug handed out.

Multiple prescriptions can be given to the same patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erectile dysfunction drugs appeared on 4.35 million prescriptions in the year to June across England, increasing from 4.3 million in 2020-2021.

Most of the prescriptions are for sildenafil, which people with erectile dysfunction can get on the NHS.

Outside of the health service, the drug is known by brand names such as Viagra, Aronix, Liberize and Nipatra.

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the RCGP, saiderectile dysfunction can be ‘disturbing condition for many men’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘It may indicate lessening stigma around ED and increasing awareness of its treatments, as well as patients feeling more comfortable to come forward for treatment.

‘One of the most well-known drugs – sildenafil, which is widely known as Viagra – also came “off licence” in recent years, making it cheaper.

The cost to the NHS for the medication fell from £42.6 million in the 12 months to June 2018 to just £16.1 million in the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad