Two departments saw the ideal opportunity to bring friends and colleagues together to connect with tea, coffee and plenty of cake in two coffee mornings.

Team Fisher employees hosted a Stand Easy Coffee Morning in their building to support the week and raise valuable funds for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC), who provide mental health support to sailors, marines and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was well attended by RN, RFA, civilians and contractors across the site, with three sailors from the RFA who are currently on course, James Sharp, 26, Sam Shaw 24 and Bradley Wilson 23, enjoying mixing with everyone. James said: ‘We are of the generation where we are all encouraged to be more open about our mental health. These events are great to allow everyone to mix and talk.’

A coffee morning was held in the Chaplaincy at HMS Collingwood with cakes and raffle tickets for sale in aid of Mental Health Awareness week. Three of the event's organisers: (L-R) WO Mark Gower, LPT Holly Cole and CPO Andy Gibbs. Picture by Keith Woodland, Crown Copyright

Sam added: ‘We are all more comfortable talking about our mental health concerns. Coming together like this is great as it shows everyone all support networks out there for them.’

The site Chaplaincy hosted their own coffee morning also supporting the RNRMC’s ‘stand easy’ theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers Aggies’ Emma Boorn and Leading Physical Trainer Holly Cole, taking the lead and Base Warrant Officer Mark Gower and his assistant Andy ‘Gibbo’ Gibbs serving the vast array of cakes to attendees. A special contribution was a bespoke cake made by Commander’s Assistant Alison Hayman (as the photograph shows), too good to cut it was auctioned off to the highest bidder!

Attending the event was Warrant Officer James ‘Duchy’ Van-Der-Lindon, 41, who said: ‘It’s hugely important that people feel comfortable talking about mental health. It’s something I’ve noticed more and more over my career, and certainly in my previous and current roles, people are now more open about their feelings which is really positive. I’ve done the Mental Health First Aider course with MHFA England, it’s so important for people to come together like this, as the saying goes a problem shared is a problem halved.’

RFA sailors (left to right) James Sharp, 26, Sam Shaw 24 and Bradley Wilson 23, enjoying their cakes during Mental Health Week at HMS Collingwood. Picture by Keith Woodland, Crown Copyright

The events have so far raised £380 for the RNRMC with donations still coming in, which was topped up by £120 donations from the chaplaincy and a £20 bid for a special cake auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad