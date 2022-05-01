An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Portsmouth, according to the data.

1. The University Surgery, The Nuffield Centre, St Michael's Road There are 5,965 patients per GP at The University Surgery. In total there are 17,498 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.9 GPs.

2. East Shore Partnership, Hayling Avenue There are 4,800 patients per GP at East Shore Partnership. In total there are 13,312 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.8 GPs.

3. Portsdown Group Practice, Kingston Crescent There are 2,750 patients per GP at Portsdown Group Practice. In total there are 58,676 patients and the full-time equivalent of 21.3 GPs.

4. Trafalgar Medical Group Practice, Osborne Road There are 2,696 patients per GP at Trafalgar Medical Group Practice. In total there are 25,668 patients and the full-time equivalent of 9.5 GPs.