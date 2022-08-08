Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably in the past year across England, results of an official NHS survey show.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72 per cent said they had a good overall experience, down from 83 per cent last year and 82 per cent the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: ‘During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure.

‘However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.’

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Here we reveal the best and worst GP surgeries in Havant and Waterlooville, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

At The Village Practice at Cowplain Surgery in London Road, 99 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At The Elms Practice in Elm Grove, 88 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At The Clanfield Practice in White Dirt Lane, 84 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.

At Denmead Health Centre in Hambledon Road, 83 per cent of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good.