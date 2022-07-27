The nine-year-old Southampton youngster wants to reassure others her age about what happens when you attend to get your jab.

More than 21,000 Hampshire and the Isle of Wight children aged from five to 11 years have come forward and received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Children this age receive two smaller doses, 12 weeks apart, while those aged 12 plus receive the standard size dose.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An NHS walk in vaccination sign at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board (ICB) and Solent NHS Trust teamed up with the local vaccine champion to show others what it is like when a child comes in for their appointment. The video has been shot by the child herself, so the view is from her height.

Angela Anderson, deputy chief nurse and clinical director for the vaccination service at Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘Our friendly teams will be on hand across the summer holidays to support parents and children who wish to receive the COVID vaccine.

‘We’ve transformed our vaccination centres to create an environment where children feel more comfortable and reassured.

‘Our teams – many of whom are specialists in working with children – can answer any questions or offer advice.

‘We know that as well as protecting children and young people against serious infection, getting vaccinated also reduces the risk of passing it onto others.”