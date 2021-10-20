It's important to take up the offer of a flu jab if you are eligible.

The NHS have hopes to vaccinate 35 million people against the flu this winter alone, which is more than double 14 million who were vaccinated between 2019 and 2020.

They have launched their largest ever flu jab programme this year in a hope that more people get vaccinated against the respiratory illness.

Here is everything you need to know about getting the flu jab this year:

Am I eligible?

Those who are vulnerable to becoming seriously ill with the flu are eligible for the jab.

In 2020, more additions were made the list of those who are eligible, these include:

- If you are 50 and over (including those who'll be 50 by 31 March 2022)

- If you have certain health conditions

-If you are pregnant

-If you are in long-stay residential care

-If you receive a carer's allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick

- If you live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

-You are a frontline health or social care worker

Where can I get the flu jab?

The 2021 flu vaccination programme began in September and first priority was given to those who are high risk.

You will need to book an appointment in advance for the jab.

You can receive your flu jab if you are eligible at:

-Your GP surgery

-Your midwifery service if you are pregnant

-A hospital appointment.

You can also receive the jab at a pharmacy offering the service.

In Portsmouth these pharmacy’s are offering the jab:

-Boots on Commercial Road, Landport

-Lalys Chemist on Guildhall Walk,Southsea

-Lalys Pharmacy on Somers Road, Somers Town

-H Merali Dispensing Chemist on Queen Street, Portsea

-Rowlands Pharmacy on Elm Grove, Southsea

-Asda Pharmacy in Bridge Street Shopping Centre on Somers Road North, Landport

-Rowlands Pharmacy on Fratton Road, Fratton

-Boots in Gunwharf Quays, Old Portsmouth

-Lalys Pharmacy on Fawcett Road, Southsea

-Rowlands Pharmacy on Albert Road, Southsea

-Rowlands Pharmacy on Osborne Road, Southsea

For a full list of pharmacy's that offer the service in the Portsmouth area and their opening times, please see the NHS website.

Do I have to pay for the jab?

Those who are eligible as they are high risk will receive the jab for free.

If you are high risk, you should receive a letter in the post detailing how to receive your free vaccine.

If you wish to get the jab but you are not high risk, you will need to pay for the vaccine.

Prices vary from pharmacy to pharmacy but you can expect to pay between £10-£15 for the jab.

