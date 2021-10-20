Portsmouth GP surgery could be on the move to 'modern' facility if plans are approved

CGI of the proposed new GP surgery for North Harbour Medical Group in Northern Road.

Solent NHS Trust is applying for permission for a new centre for North Harbour Medical Group next to the Treetops sexual assault referral centre.

A statement submitted with the application to Portsmouth City Council says the surgery's existing base is no longer 'functionally suitable'.

The trust was commissioned by Portsmouth CCG to lead the Highclere project.

Its director of estates, Gordon Fowler, said the new Northern Road building could be ready as soon as spring 2023.

He said: 'Detailed design work continues and, if the planning is approved, the North Harbour Medical Group GP Practice would offer residents a new, fit-for-purpose and modern healthcare facility in the local area.'

Built on land used as car parking for Treetops, which previously housed the new surgery, would have six consultation and three treatment rooms, alongside typical administration spaces.

The proposed building has been designed so that all its windows face away from the neighbouring facility while the application also proposes building a new two-metre fence and a gated entrance to separate the two and maintain privacy.

A statement submitted by Hunters Architects with the planning application says the decision to relocate was based on the condition of its current surgery at Cosham Health Centre.

'Portsmouth CCG wishes to relocate North Harbour Medical Group, which is a 9,500 patient list practice currently operating out of the first floor of the Cosham Health Centre,' it says.

'The (health centre) is not functionally suitable in its current condition, with a number of important issues as asbestos, concrete fatigue and non-compliant layouts.'

Discussions about the relocation of the surgery have taken place over several years with various sites considered.

This included building the new surgery at Cosham Park Avenue Surgery or on the health centre car park but neither were deemed suitable.

The possibility of refurbishing and extending the existing facility was also explored.

Mr Fowler said that should funding and planning permission be secured, construction was expected to start 'early next year'.

The application will be considered by council planning officers in the coming weeks.

