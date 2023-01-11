South Central Ambulance Service, which operates throughout the city and south Hampshire, is one of the ambulance services affected by national strike action by GMB Union. According to the service, roughly 200 staff members are on strike today – the majority of whom are connected to the patient transport service, although some 999 services could also be affected.

In a statement, a spokesman for the service said: ‘We are working closely with our local and regional GMB Union representatives and staff to minimise as far as possible, the impact of such action on our patients. GMB representatives have agreed the essential service its members will continue to provide – this includes patient transport services for patients such as dialysis, oncology, palliative care and hospital discharges, ambulance crews and 999/111 control centres.

‘We are busy in both our 999 and 111 teams and irrespective of the strike action we would like to remind the public only to use 999 for life-threatening or serious emergencies – such as a person unresponsive and/or not breathing, symptoms of stroke, severe chest pains, breathlessness, major blood loss or serious burns.

‘This would ensure more of our staff are able to respond as quickly as possible to those types of emergency.’

According to local GMB Union branches, there are no picket lines in Portsmouth or the surrounding area – with the nearest protests being staged in Eastbourne.

South Central Ambulance Service declared a critical incident towards the end of last year, but this was later stood down. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust is still in the midst of a critical incident, with residents being urged to do their bit to ease pressure on health care workers.

It comes as NHS services across Hampshire are feeling the strain due to rising cases of flu, Covid-19 and a demand for hospital beds via emergency departments.

