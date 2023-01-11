The closure stretches from Fareham to Port Solent on the busy motorway’s eastbound route, according to a Hampshire County Council representative.

Traffic chaos has spread across both Fareham and Gosport, with severe congestion including 40-minute delays northbound on Newgate Lane between B3334 and Peel Common Roundabout and around the A27 Delme Roundabout.

The M27 eastbound has partly reopened with lanes two and three remaining closed, according to updates from emergency services.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We attended a serious incident on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12 at around 2.20am this morning.

‘Closures were put in place whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

‘Enquiries remain ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

;The carriageway has since been reopened.’

Hampshire County Council's traffic update service ROMANSE posted a Google Maps screenshot of the traffic chaos across Fareham on Wednesday morning, with a police incident closing the eastbound stretch of the M27 from Fareham to Portsmouth.

Posting on social media at around 9.40am this morning, a representative from Hampshire County Council added: ‘M27 Eastbound - Lanes 2 & 3 remain CLOSED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent due to a police incident, with severe heavy delays of approx 40 minutes.’

This story will be update as more details become available.

Anyone affected by the traffic can provide an update to The News by contacting us on our Facebook page or by calling the newsdesk number on 02392 664488.