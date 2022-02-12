Important prostate cancer trial based in Portsmouth reaches milestone with 300 patients recruited

The oncology and urology research team at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) has recruited 300 patients with prostate cancer for the stampede trial since 2010.

Known as the Stampede trial, it is the largest prostate cancer treatment trial in the UK and has looked at how a range of drugs and treatments might improve life expectancy. Results from the trials have changed practices and treatments.

John Finnis who has been taking part in the stampede trial at PHU for three years. Picture: PHU

Dr Joanna Gale, an oncology consultant and principal investigator for Stampede, said: ‘My team and I are extremely proud to be involved in delivering research trials such as Stampede and to know that we are contributing to developing new treatments and improving patient care.

‘The specific advances made in management of advanced prostate cancer over the last 10 years have been possible thanks to the many patients who have agreed to participate in research trials. I would like to thank all those who have chosen to be involved in the Stampede trial in Portsmouth.

‘I am extremely fortunate to work with a very committed team of research staff and other clinicians and this recruitment milestone is a fantastic achievement for everyone.’

The research team recruits between 20 to 40 participants each year to Stampede – which stands for systematic therapy in advancing or metastatic prostate cancer: evaluation of drug efficacy.

The oncology team at PHU involved in the stampede trial. Picture: PHU

John Finnis from the Isle of Wight has been taking part in the trial for three years.

The 72-year-old said: ‘When I was diagnosed in 2019, the research nurse told me about the trial, and I joined the arm that meant I was taking metformin tablets daily. My prostate-specific antigen levels have stayed the same, so it seems to be working which is great news.

‘Without people taking part in research trials, medicine would never move forward which is unfair to people in the future. All trials are different, and it is important to chat to the team about it but for the Stampede trial this was about making a treatment work better for me, so it was a good opportunity.’

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men with around 47,000 new cases and 11,000 deaths in the UK every year.

