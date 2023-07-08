News you can trust since 1877
In pictures: NHS celebrates its 75th anniversary by yarn bombing various locations including Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, Queen Alexandra Hospital and Portsmouth Guildhall

To mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS yarn bombers have been frantically knitting to create surprise decorations which have been placed all over the city.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 09:53 BST

The Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has collaborated with a local knitting group, Hookers and Clickers, to give the community of Portsmouth a knitted surprise to recognise the hard working members of staff that have made it possible to reach this milestone anniversary.

Nicola Thomas, from Hookers and Clickers, said: ‘We were so thrilled to be a part of this yarn bomb surprise for the community of Portsmouth. Life is always better with yarn in it.

‘The NHS means something to every single one of us as it does to everyone in the community. For me, it has supported my husband since the day he was born in Great Ormond Street and my best friend Nikki receives treatment at QA for MS. We are so grateful for the kind and compassionate staff we have met along the way.

‘Our knitting and crochet group started just after COVID-19 from a main group in Leeds. It was a way for people to connect virtually and now we have a group that meets in Gosport monthly and we love doing all sorts of projects and campaigns for our community.

‘We hope the NHS75 yarn bomb brings a smile to all who see it and reminds them that everyone is a part of the community.’

If you want to track down so of these fantastic pieces of knitting they are scattered around Portsmouth in places including the Historic Dockyard, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth Guildhall, St Mary's Urgent Treatment Centre, Petersfield Urgent Treatment Centre and Gosport Urgent Treatment Centre.

Here are 15 pictures of the installations:

For more information about Hookers and Clickers, click the link.

For more information about the NHS, click here.

The Portsmouth Hospital University NHS Trust has collaborated with Hookers and Clickers to created amazing knitted installations to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

1. NHS turns 75

The Portsmouth Hospital University NHS Trust has collaborated with Hookers and Clickers to created amazing knitted installations to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS. Photo: NHS

The NHS is celebrating 75 years of offering healthcare to the UK and to mark the milestone, yarnbombers have decorated various areas in Portsmouth with knitted decorations. Pictured: Members of staff that have been enjoying the installations.

2. NHS celebrating 75 years

The NHS is celebrating 75 years of offering healthcare to the UK and to mark the milestone, yarnbombers have decorated various areas in Portsmouth with knitted decorations. Pictured: Members of staff that have been enjoying the installations. Photo: NHS

St Mary's Community Health Campus has been covered in bunting and knitted installations to celebrate the NHS turning 75 years.

3. NHS celebrating 75 years, St Mary's Community Health Campus

St Mary's Community Health Campus has been covered in bunting and knitted installations to celebrate the NHS turning 75 years. Photo: NHS

The NHS is celebrating 75 years of offering healthcare to the UK and to mark the milestone, yarnbombers have decorated various areas in Portsmouth with knitted decorations.

4. Knitted joy

The NHS is celebrating 75 years of offering healthcare to the UK and to mark the milestone, yarnbombers have decorated various areas in Portsmouth with knitted decorations. Photo: NHS

