To mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS yarn bombers have been frantically knitting to create surprise decorations which have been placed all over the city.

The Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has collaborated with a local knitting group, Hookers and Clickers, to give the community of Portsmouth a knitted surprise to recognise the hard working members of staff that have made it possible to reach this milestone anniversary.

Nicola Thomas, from Hookers and Clickers, said: ‘We were so thrilled to be a part of this yarn bomb surprise for the community of Portsmouth. Life is always better with yarn in it.

‘The NHS means something to every single one of us as it does to everyone in the community. For me, it has supported my husband since the day he was born in Great Ormond Street and my best friend Nikki receives treatment at QA for MS. We are so grateful for the kind and compassionate staff we have met along the way.

‘Our knitting and crochet group started just after COVID-19 from a main group in Leeds. It was a way for people to connect virtually and now we have a group that meets in Gosport monthly and we love doing all sorts of projects and campaigns for our community.

‘We hope the NHS75 yarn bomb brings a smile to all who see it and reminds them that everyone is a part of the community.’

If you want to track down so of these fantastic pieces of knitting they are scattered around Portsmouth in places including the Historic Dockyard, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth Guildhall, St Mary's Urgent Treatment Centre, Petersfield Urgent Treatment Centre and Gosport Urgent Treatment Centre.

Here are 15 pictures of the installations:

