Following the organ’s discovery on Wednesday, June 21, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers have said ‘preliminary findings’ indicate the placenta is human in origin and urged the person responsible to reach out to them or the NHS.

The afterbirth was found in Southampton’s Holly Park area he Spire Hospital, launching the large-scale operation. Southampton chief inspector Marcus Kennedy said: ‘Now that we have preliminary findings that indicate this discovery to be a human placenta, we remain increasingly concerned for the welfare of the mother and the child.

The placenta was found in Southampton's Holly Brook Park area.

‘I understand that this must be a very distressing time for you and that you may be frightened, but we want to make sure you are getting the right help and care, so please get in touch with us.

‘We would also like to speak with anyone who has any concerns about someone who has recently been pregnant, that you think may have been pregnant or may have given birth recently without support.

‘Anyone who contacts us can speak with us in complete confidence. Our absolute priority is to ensure the mother and child receive the assistance they require.

‘Officers will remain in the area of Holly Brook Park for now. If you have any concerns, however insignificant you may believe them to be, please do not hesitate to approach an officer or to make contact with us.’