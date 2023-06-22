The organ was discovered yesterday morning and officers are following lines of enquiry in the area. The scene, in the Holly Brook Park area of Southampton, has been secured while Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary looks for evidence.

Southampton chief inspector Marcus Kennedy said: ‘While we are yet to establish exactly what has happened here, we are extremely concerned for the welfare of the person who may have given birth. I am making a direct appeal for her to get in touch with us. I know this must be a very distressing time for you, but I want to make sure you are getting the right help and care.

‘I understand you may be frightened, it is important that you get in touch with us. We want to speak with anyone who has concerns about someone who has recently been pregnant, that you think may have been pregnant or may have given birth recently without support.

‘Anyone who contacts us can speak with us in complete confidence. Our priority now is to ensure the mother of this child receives the assistance she requires. Officers will be carrying out enquiries in the Holly Brook Park area today and you will see an increased presence. If you have any concerns, however insignificant you may believe them to be, please do not hesitate to approach an officer or to call us.’