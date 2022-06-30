Inspection of South Central Ambulance Service finds 'ambiguous or incorrect' safeguarding practices

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), which operates throughout Hampshire, was recently inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - with inspectors specifically looking at safeguarding.

However, inspectors found that safeguarding policies were 'ambiguous or incorrect' with issues not always being identified.

The inspection was carried out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Picture: Contributed

SCAS is now in the process of ensuring adequate safeguarding is in place - and will have to show progress to Hampshire County Council next week.

Amanda Williams, who led the CQC inspection, said: 'The policy statements were not deliverable due to the size of the region covered by the trust and the limited resources within the safeguarding team.

'For example, the safeguarding adult policy contained out of date references such as to the domestic abuse definition from the Home Office (2013) rather than referencing the Domestic Abuse Act (2021).

'This meant the policy was not using current legislation as a basis from which to protect people from harm.'

Inspectors also found that no official safeguarding meetings had been held by the ambulance service in the past year.

Allegedly a meeting was held on April 22 last year, but no minutes for the meeting have been produced.

SCAS will go before the county council's health and adult social care select committee on Tuesday, July 5, where executives are expected to update councillors and health bosses on the changes being made.

In a report to the committee, the county council's chief executive Carolyn Williamson said: 'The health and adult social care select committee has the remit within the Hampshire County Council constitution for the scrutiny of the provision and operation of health services in Hampshire.

'The primary aim of health scrutiny is to act as a lever to improve the health of local people, ensuring their needs are considered as an integral part of the commissioning, delivery and development of health services.'

A spokesman for SCAS said: ‘The CQC’s inspection found that patients using SCAS services were safeguarded and referrals were appropriate but it also highlighted some areas of governance and training which require focus and improvement.