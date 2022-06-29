Gosport police reported that ‘four or five shells’ had been discovered at the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower earlier this evening.

Residents had been warned to stay clear of the site, on Priddys Hard, and Heritage Way, which leads to the museum.

Gosport police posted to Twitter a picture of the suspicious 'shells' found and made safe by a bomb disposal team called to the Gosport museum.

Officers have reopened Millennium Bridge and now declared the area safe after an inspection by a bomb disposal team.

In a statement on social media, an officer wrote: ‘(Explosive Ordnance Disposal team) have attended and made safe the shells. Thank you to you all for your patience throughout.’

Police have warned the public to 'avoid' the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, in Gosport, and Heritage Way. Picture: Google Street View.

