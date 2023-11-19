Men are being urged to speak up if they are suffering from domestic abuse as many are too scared to do so.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stop Domestic Abuse charity have shared some harrowing statistics and one testimony on International Men’s Day (November 19). Professionals at the organisation supported Ben, an Armed Forces veteran who reached out to them for confidential help.

He had experienced an abusive relationship three years ago with a former partner, which is continuing to affect his mental health and ability to form relationships. Stop Domestic Abuse, based in Havant, gave him one-to-one support to help him overcome his anxiety and give him a better understanding of healthy relationships.

NOW READ: Domestic abuse figures soar in Hampshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stop Domestic Abuse is highlighting the support they give to men. Note - this is a stock photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben said: “I am beyond appreciative of the team at Stop Domestic Abuse. I’ve come so far from where I was three years ago, and it wouldn’t have happened without your help. I would say to anybody else thinking about doing it – just do it.”

The charity said one in six men and boys will be a victim of domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime. The organisation supported 632 men and boys across Portsmouth, Southampton and Hampshire in 2022.

Nationally, nearly half of male victims – 49 per cent – fail to tell anyone they are a victim of domestic abuse and are two and a half times less likely to speak up compared to female victims. Of these victims, 11 per cent consider taking their own life.

Stop Domestic Abuse supports anyone affected by domestic abuse – offering men emotional and practical support, including help related to housing, finance or navigating the criminal justice system. CEO Claire Lambon said: “To mark International Men’s Day we are highlighting the support available to male victims like ‘Ben’.

Stop Domestic Abuse helpline - 0330 0533 630.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is free, confidential help available across Hampshire; we urge men not to suffer in silence. Our specialist team is here to support male victims to access the emotional and practical support they need to cope with their abuse experience and move on to find safety for themselves and their children.

"Support is provided on a one-to-one basis, in person or virtually. It’s important to remember that domestic abuse is not just physical. It can take different forms including coercive control, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse, physical abuse, digital abuse and psychological abuse.

"For men fleeing from abuse, we can offer safe accommodation in one of our dispersed properties or support to find alternative safe accommodation.” The charity is also working with Portsmouth FC to raise awareness about its services – with the free helpline being printed on 22,000 fixture cards.

The helpline number is 0330 016 5112. Further resources can also be found on their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.