Kingston Crescent Dental and Northern Dental suddenly close as Astradent Group goes into administration
Astradent Dental Group operated six dental practices across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight including Kingston Crescent Dental and Northern Dental, both of which are in Portsmouth.
The group held NHS dental contracts at four of these sites including the two in the city as well as two in Southampton. As a result of the group going into administration, the four practices have been closed and NHS for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has been trying to establish the next steps.
The NHS has said that it was not aware of any financial problems within the company until Astradent informed NHS England of their entering of administration, who then informed NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight on July 18.
Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, said: “I am very concerned by the news that Astradent has entered administration and closed its Portsmouth dental practices.
“I am engaging with the local Integrated Care Board to find solutions and I understand that other NHS dental care providers locally have expressed interest in taking on the contracts that had sat with Astradent until earlier this month. I am also at hand to help any constituents impacted by the closure of their dental practice.”
Amanda Martin, Portsmouth North MP, said: "The current situation is dire - Patients, including those with special needs and disabilities, are left without access to necessary dental care. The sudden closure of these practices without notice is unacceptable and has caused significant distress to our community.
“I am committed to advocating for our community and ensuring that we receive the dental care services we desperately need."
The NHS has said that it is putting a range of measures in place to ensure that patients can access dental treatment. There has already been interest by other NHS dental care providers who are in talks about taking on the contracts that Astradent previously had - talks are in the early stages. There are also mobile dental units that will be travelling around the city to help people access dental care.
