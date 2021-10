A study published in the Lancet Public Health journal calculated average life expectancy for men and women in 6,791 communities across the UK from 2002 to 2019.

Places were split by Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), geographic locations containing at least 5,000 people.

Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Here are the 2019 life expectancy figures in your area.

Portsmouth:

Paulsgrove East – Men: 77.24. Women: 81.43.

Wymering – Men: 76.41. Women: 80.75.

Cosham North – Men: 81.62. Women: 83.2.

Paulsgrove West and Port Solent – Men: 81.51. Women: 84.94.

Cosham South – Men: 79.81. Women: 82.64.

Hilsea – Men: 80.07. Women: 83.95.

Anchorage Park & Copnor – Men: 81.32. Women: 87.36.

Alexandra Park – Men: 78.11. Women: 83.1.

North End West and Whale Island – Men: 76.92. Women: 82.72.

North End East – Men: 81.41. Women: 83.21.

Fraton North – Men: 77.51. Women: 81.93.

Landport – Men: 73.75. Women: 80.32.

Baffins – Men: 81.1. Women: 85.22.

Fratton Kingston – Men: 74.64. Women: 79.5.

Fratton West and Portsea – Men: 74.41. Women: 77.59.

Milton – Men: 79.39. Women: 83.47.

Somers Town – Men: 74.64. Women: 81.76.

Southsea Haslemere Road – Men: 79.41. Women: 84.22.

Southsea Fawcett Road – Men: 78.48. Women: 82.39.

Southsea Prince Albert Road – Men: 77.58. Women: 84.62.

Southsea West – Men: 77.21. Women: 81.02.

Eastney – Men: 79.65. Women: 83.13.

Old Portsmouth and Southsea Common – Men: 81.64. Women: 84.17.

Southsea Waverly Road – Men: 75.69. Women: 79.17.

Drayton and Farlington – Men: 82.57. Women: 85.28.

Fareham:

Swanick and Sarisbury Green – Men: 81.4. Women: 83.92.

Park Gate and Segensworth – Men: 80.89. Women: 83.5.

Fareham North West – Men: 80.68. Women: 84.08.

Fareham Common – Men: 83.93. Women: 84.57.

Locks Heath – Men: 84.59. Women: 88.14.

Warsash – Men: 82.67. Women: 86.17.

Titchfield and Titchfield Common – Men: 82.11. Women: 87.5.

Fareham Town and Cams Hill – Men: 80.31. Women: 83.58.

Fareham West – Men: 82.16. Women: 84.55.

Portchester North West – Men: 83.6. Women: 86.65.

Fareham Fort – Men: 79.36. Women: 84.48.

Portchester South East – Men: 81.3. Women: 86.75.

Stubbington – Men: 80.35. Women: 83.99.

Hill Head – Men: 83.18. Women: 86.33.

Gosport:

Bridgemary North – Men: 79.4. Women: 84.6.

Bridgemary South – Men: 78.96. Women: 84.75.

Elson – Men: 79.88. Women: 85.39.

Rowner – Men: 79.48. Women: 82.01.

Priddy's Hard and Brockhurst East – Men: 78.33. Women: 82.24.

Lee-on-the-Solent – Men: 82.2. Women: 85.23.

Brockhurst – Men: 79.79. Women: 82.28.

Gosport Town – Men: 76.92. Women: 81.9.

Alverstoke and Privett – Men: 81.49. Women: 84.42.

Clayhall and Anglesey – Men: 80.32. Women: 81.99.

Havant:

Waterlooville North West – Men: 83.3. Women: 85.38.

Waterlooville North East – Men: 85.97. Women: 89.72.

Waterlooville Central – Men: 77.4. Women: 82.65.

Barncroft and Warren Park – Men: 77.18. Women: 80.84.

Waterlooville East – Men: 79.65. Women: 82.92.

Leigh Park – Men: 77.98. Women: 79.88.

West Leigh – Men: 77.45. Women: 81.6.

Stockheath Common – Men: 78.08. Women: 83.68.

Purbrook and Widley – Men: 81.2. Women: 85.9.

Emsworth – Men: 82.41. Women: 84.73.

Central Havant and Langstone – Men: 82.56. Women: 86.37.

Hayling West and North – Men: 82.16. Women: 84.73.

South Hayling – Men: 81.38. Women: 85.79.

Hayling Eastoke – Men: 79.94. Women: 84.18.

Bedhampton – Men: 81.81. Women: 83.39.

Cowplain West – Men: 80.6. Women: 85.27.

Cowplain East – Men: 83.36. Women: 86.94.

