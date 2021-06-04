'Lifeline' bus for Isle of Wight cancer patients keeps running through Covid

Lyn Blake the Daisy Bus Driver. Picture: Wessex Cancer Trust

The Daisy Bus, which is run by the Wessex Cancer Trust, has continued transporting passengers arriving at the Southsea Hoverport to QA Hospital in Cosham for appointments.

Former taxi driver Lyn Blake, from Stamshaw, has been operating the Daisy Bus since the start of the first lockdown – making eight trips a week.

The Daisy Bus and the Hovercraft at Southsea. Picture by Wessex Cancer Trust

‘Most people who get on the bus are understandably nervous,’ she said.

‘Some are at the start of their treatment and others travel on the bus regularly, so we do our best to create a really warm and reassuring atmosphere where people support each other. I like to try and put people at ease and have a bit of a laugh and keep the journey as light-hearted as possible.

‘My Dad died of cancer and my brother’s had it too, so it’s something close to my heart. I get lots of ‘thank yous’ from our passengers, so it’s lovely to know I’m helping to make what could be quite a stressful experience a little bit easier.’

One patient - Jeff from Freshwater on the Isle of Wight – added: ‘For me, the Daisy Bus has been a lifeline. It’s not just the transport though – I've made so many friends on the bus, and because we’re all going through the same thing we support each other. I’d be lost without it.’

To find out more visit wessexcancer.org.uk/support-services/daisybus/​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

