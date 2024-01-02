A family from Liphook will remember New Year’s Day forever after their son was born at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Rebecca Elliott, 39, gave birth to her son Matteo at 11.58am. He weighed 9lb 6oz and will join a growing family. Father Cristi Oprea, 34, said it was a magical for him and Rebecca to finally see their little boy for the first time – adding that he will always remember holding him in his arms. He told The News: “It was a special moment. He was due on the 26th, but he was a bit lazy and a bit late.

"It was worth waiting for though. Every birth is special.” Matteo will soon be meeting his older brother Sebastian, 18 months, when Rebecca is discharged from the medical facility in Cosham. He will also get to see three half brothers.

Matteo Oprea born on New Year's Day at Queen Alexandra Hospital to parents Rebecca Elliott and Cristi Oprea from Liphook, at 11.58am. He weighed 9lb 6oz. Picture: Sarah Standing (010124-4333)

Mr Oprea, of Romanian descent, said he is planning a low key celebration for when Matteo comes home. “I’m going to take Rebecca and Matteo home and make some food for family and friends,” he added.