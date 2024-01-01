Hundreds of people braved the freezing waters of the Solent during the annual New Year’s Day swim.

Residents took the plunge in Stokes Bay this morning in aid of Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS). Some of the GAFIRS team were in attendance as swimmers in all different costumes ignored the chilly conditions and made the most of the sea.

The longstanding tradition has been taking place for more than 40 years as a way of raising vital funds for the rescue service – with only a two year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions stopping them. Pam, a long standing volunteer with GAFIRS, told The News: “We had people in the water for over 20 minutes. I’m here providing safety cover along with our cadet section.

"GAFIRS is an independent lifeboat station and relies solely on donations, so this annual swim gives us a chance to raise our profile and raise much needed funds, and its a good way to start the new year if you like being cold. It’s grown in popularity, and it just seems that so many people like to start the year in the sea.

Pam said a lot of safety measures were in place, with the swimmers being overseen by a “massive” team. Last year, £2,143.47 was raised for the charity. This was used for vital equipment and to maintain the lifeboat service’s operations.

Volunteers offer support during critical incidents at sea, operating 24 hours a day for 365 days every year. Here are 37 pictures from today’s swim.

