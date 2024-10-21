Local care worker defies the odds in 15-mile walk for charity
Clare works at Community Integrated Care’s Temple Court Supported Living service in Buckland, where she supports adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions to live fulfilling and independent lives in their own homes.
Since making a full recovery and returning to work, Clare has been determined to give back to her community and inspire others – which started with her tackling the incredible 15-mile circular walk around Portsea Island on Saturday.
Setting off from Mountbatten athletic track, Clare was joined by colleagues, family members and people she supports, who cheered her on along the way.
Clare said, “The care that I received from Portsmouth Hospital and the support that I’ve had from my team at Community Integrated Care has been amazing. I was determined to do this walk to give back to both of these brilliant organisations and inspire the people I support. I wanted to show them that, when you have the right team around you, you can achieve anything. It was certainly a challenge, but it was an incredible feeling when I crossed the finish line, and I had so many people cheering me on along the route.”
Sammie Mayhead, Service Leader at Temple Court, said, “We’re so proud of Clare and feel very lucky to have her as a member of our team. She’s such a hard-working and compassionate colleague. We really missed her whilst she was off work, but we were determined to provide her with as much support as possible so that she could fully recover and come back to work feeling supported, confident and re-energised. And she definitely has! This walk will be a huge achievement for Clare and a real display of her tenacity and resilience. She’s an inspiration to us all.”
If you’d like to support Clare and make a donation to her sponsored walk, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/walkaroundportsea
Community Integrated Care employs 6,000 colleagues nationally. To find out more about the charity’s vacancies, and what it’s like to work for Community Integrated Care, visit www.workincare.co.uk